When the Seattle Seahawks play in prime time, things tend to get a little crazy, and that was definitely the case on Monday night during their 27-19 win over the Houston Texans in a game that didn't end until after 1 a.m. ET.

If you woke up on Tuesday morning and looked at the box score, you might be wondering how the Seahawks won: They turned the ball over four times, they were held to less than 200 yards passing (198) and they were horrible on third down with a conversion rate of just 14.3%. It was a sloppy win to say the least.

When teams are that bad in those three categories, they almost never win. Since the start of the 2001 season, there had been 39 different instances where a team had four or more turnovers with less than 200 yards passing and a third-down conversion rate of less than 15% and those teams had combined to go 0-39. That's how improbable Seattle's win was.

To put the victory in perspective, just consider this: The Miami Dolphins also hit the embarrassing trifecta in Week 7 with 120 yards passing, four turnovers and 7.7% conversion rate on third down and they got blown out by the Cleveland Browns, 31-6. Before Seattle's game on Monday night, the last 10 teams to be in the Seahawks' situation had lost by an average of 29.2 points per game.

Before Monday, the last team to hit those three numbers and win was the SAN DIEGO Chargers back in November 2000 when they had 149 yards passing, five turnovers and a 9.1% third-down conversion rate in a 17-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. That was 25 years ago.

Even Sam Darnold had to admit the game was a little bizarre.

"Oh man, what a weird game," the Seahawks QB said after the win, via the team's official website. "Obviously I think the first half was really solid for us as an offense, then the second half, it was just a different story. I think we just got to hold onto the football. We can't turn the ball over like that. I can't turn the ball over like that. Again, our defense and special teams stepping up was huge."

Darnold and the offense actually got off to a hot start with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter that helped Seattle jump out to a 14-0 lead. From there, the Seahawks just held on for dear life. This game probably would have turned into a blowout win for the Seahawks if not for their four turnovers, which kept Houston in it.

As Darnold mentioned, the Seahawks won with their defense (and Jaxon Smith-Njigba). The defense sacked C.J. Stroud three times and kept him under constant pressure. The unit also had a key goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. As for JSN, he finished with eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. The budding star now has 819 yards on the season, which is extremely impressive when you consider that no other player in the NFL even has 630 yards receiving heading into Week 8.