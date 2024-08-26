John Schneider has managed to stay quite busy over the past few days and we know that because the Seahawks general manager has pulled off three trades over the past 96 hours.

Schneider's latest move came on Monday when the Seahawks made a deal with the Jaguars for linebacker Trevis Gipson. According to NFL.com, Seattle will be sending a "late-round" pick to Jacksonville to complete the trade, which the Seahawks made official.

Gipson actually just signed with the Jaguars in March, which means he'll be leaving Jacksonville without having played a single down with the team. Gipson spent his 2023 season in Tennessee where he played in eight games for the Titans. The 27-year-old started his career in Chicago after the Bears made him a fifth-round pick in 2020. During his three seasons with the Bears, Gipson started 19 games.

The Seahawks likely decided to make the trade after watching Uchenna Nwosu go down with a knee injury during the team's preseason win over the Browns on Saturday. According to multiple reports, Nwosu strained his MCL and is now likely to miss anywhere from two to six weeks, so adding Gipson makes a lot of sense for Seattle.

The Seahawks won't be expecting Gipson to replace Nwosu's production, but they'd likely be thrilled if he's able to repeat his 2021 season when he racked up seven sacks for the Bears.

The trade for Gipson is the third deal that the Seahawks have pulled off over the past few days. The fun for Seattle started on Aug. 22 when they made a player-for-player trade with the Panthers. Here's a look at that deal:

Seahawks get: LB Michael Barrett

LB Michael Barrett Panthers get: CB Michael Jackson

The Seahawks followed that up one day later by making a trade with the Bears. Here's a look at that deal:

Seahawks get: 2025 sixth-round pick

2025 sixth-round pick Bears get: LB Darrell Taylor

The Seahawks also made a trade with the Browns on Aug. 11 (details here), which means they've now made four trades over the past 15 days.

With cut day coming on Tuesday, it won't be surprising if we see more trades go down around the NFL. If a team is getting ready to cut a player, they'll usually call around to see if anyone wants to make a trade for that player before they actually release him.