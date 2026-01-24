The rubber match between divisional rivals will decide who goes to the Super Bowl as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game 2026 on Sunday. The Rams notched a home win over the Seahawks in Week 11, while Seattle then returned the favor by prevailing in the Week 16 rematch at home. L.A. earned its spot in the 2026 NFC title bame by going on the road to defeat Carolina in the Wild Card Round and then Chicago in the Divisional Round. The Seahawks are coming off a blowout victory over San Francisco on Saturday. Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury in the divisional round. Outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) is questionable for the Rams.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds have Seattle as a 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 46.5. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Seahawks vs. Rams spread Seattle -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Rams over/under 46.5 points Seahawks vs. Rams money line Seahawks -142, Rams +120 Seahawks vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Rams streaming Fubo (try for free)

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have dominated against the line versus their NFC West rival, going 8-2 ATS over the last 10 matchups with the Seahawks. Los Angeles also boasts a 4-2 straight-up record at Seattle over the last six meetings, which includes a postseason contest. L.A. has the league's best offense, topping the NFL in both points and yards, as well as yards per play. It's also a team that doesn't beat itself, as Sean McVay's crew committed the fewest penalties in the regular season, and only three teams had fewer turnovers. The defense is also elite in several areas, including allowing the fewest rushing touchdowns in 2025, having the fourth-best pressure rate and notching the fifth-most takeaways.

Why the Seahawks can cover

No team has a better spread record than Seattle, which has gone 13-5 versus the line over the regular plus postseason. The Seahawks are riding an eight-game outright win streak, with the last three of those all coming by double-digits against NFC playoff teams. Also, one can't discount that Seattle is coming off a Saturday game, with the Rams playing a Sunday overtime game, and the former boasts a 5-1 ATS record with a rest edge. On the field, the Seahawks' defense is the best unit in all of football, ranking first in points allowed, allowing the fewest yards per rush and giving up the fewest yards per pass. That overshadows the fact they also have the No. 3 scoring offense, and it's one which is coming off its second-most points (41) in franchise postseason history.

