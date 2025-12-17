The NFC West lead will be on the line when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL on 'Thursday Night Football.' Los Angeles is coming off a 41-34 win over the Detroit Lions, while Seattle squeaked past the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Rams (11-3), who have won two in a row, are 5-2 on the road this season. The Seahawks (11-3), who have won four consecutive games, are 5-2 on their home field. Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) missed practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 28-28, with Los Angeles earning a 21-19 win in their last meeting in November. The Rams are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44 via DraftKings Sportsbook, down 2.5 points from the opening line. Before making any Seahawks vs. Rams picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Seahawks spread Los Angeles -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rams vs. Seahawks over/under 44 points Rams vs. Seahawks money line Los Angeles -110, Seattle -108 Rams vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Seahawks streaming Prime Video

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is powered by Matthew Stafford, the -300 favorite at DraftKings to win MVP this season. The veteran quarterback has played in 14 games and completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,722 yards and 37 touchdowns with just five interceptions and a 112.2 rating. In the win over the Lions on Sunday, he completed 24 of 38 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 7.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is among the Rams' top weapons. In 13 games, he has 102 receptions for 1,367 yards (13.4 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 23 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 39, with 487 yards after the catch and 66 first-down conversions. He has also rushed eight times for 81 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Eighth-year veteran quarterback Sam Darnold leads the Seattle offense. In 14 games, he has completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,433 yards and 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a rating of 102. In Sunday's win over the Colts, he completed 22 of 36 passes for 271 yards, including a long of 39. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 37-9 win at Atlanta on Dec. 7.

His top target is third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In 14 games, he has 96 receptions for 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 25 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 63 yards, with 454 yards after the catch and 66 first-down conversions. In the win over Atlanta, he caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

