In the NFC title game, the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Seattle is coming off a total domination of the division rival San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. The Seahawks blasted the Niners, 41-6, in a game that was never remotely close after Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown. The Seahawks are now in the conference title game for the first time since 2014, when they went to back-to-back Super Bowls during the "Legion of Boom" era.

Los Angeles is coming off a dramatic, overtime victory over the Chicago Bears in the divisional round, which followed a similarly dramatic win over the Carolina Panthers on Wild Card Weekend. The Rams have won their two playoff games by a combined six points, but they've advanced to the title game nonetheless. They were last here back in the 2021 season, when Matthew Stafford led the team to its first Super Bowl since 1999, and now they're looking to get back to the same mountaintop.

Which of these two teams will advance to the Super Bowl and earn a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy? We'll find out soon enough. Before we detail some key storylines, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 25 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Lumen Field (Seattle) TV: Fox | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -2.5, O/U 46.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key Storylines

Grudge match. The Rams beat the Seahawks in the first of the teams' two regular-season meetings, prevailing 21-19, a game in which their defense forced four interceptions from Sam Darnold. The Seahawks won the second game in dramatic fashion in overtime, converting a pair of two-point tries along the way as they stormed back from a 30-14 fourth-quarter deficit and got themselves the inside track to the No. 1 seed that allows them to host this conference title game.

The Rams beat the Seahawks in the first of the teams' two regular-season meetings, prevailing 21-19, a game in which their defense forced four interceptions from Sam Darnold. The Seahawks won the second game in dramatic fashion in overtime, converting a pair of two-point tries along the way as they stormed back from a 30-14 fourth-quarter deficit and got themselves the inside track to the No. 1 seed that allows them to host this conference title game. Sam Darnold vs. Chris Shula. Darnold had a miserable time against Shula's defense in the playoffs last year and in the first matchup of this season. He went 25 of 40 for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking an incredible nine sacks in last year's playoff game. He went 29 of 44 for 279 yards and the aforementioned four picks in the first matchup this season. And in the first three quarters of the second matchup this season, he went 10 of 16 for 126 yards and another pick. But he went off in the fourth quarter and overtime of that second game, completing 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards, two scores and a pick (and the game-winning two-point conversion in OT) to lead the team back from its 16-point deficit. The Seahawks need more of the latter version of Darnold than the former if they want to stave off the Rams again. The Rams' secondary can be leaky on occasion, so it's likely a matter of keeping Darnold well protected, giving him time to make the right decisions rather than rushing and becoming more susceptible to mistakes.

Prediction

I picked the Rams to beat the Seahawks in the NFC title game in our pre-playoff predictions, so I am obviously rolling with the same pick here. L.A. won the first game between these two teams and should have won the second one, and would have if not for one of the craziest two-point conversions anyone has ever seen. The Seahawks have an elite defense and home-field advantage, but when two teams are as close in quality as these two are, I always like to roll with whichever team has the advantage at quarterback, the game's most important position. In this case, that's Matthew Stafford and the Rams. I like them to advance with a closely contested win.

Pick: Rams 23, Seahawks 20