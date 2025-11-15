One of the most important games of the 2025 season so far will take place in Week 11 when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Seahawks and Rams are tied for the lead in the NFC West at 7-2, which also puts them in a three-way tie with the Eagles for the top seed in the conference. Both squads have designs on making a Super Bowl run, and both have quarterbacks playing like MVP candidates. Sam Darnold has continued his career resurgence with the Seahawks, while Matthew Stafford has been on a tear for the Rams. This should be one of the most exciting games of the Week 11 slate.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Rams on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Seahawks vs. Rams betting preview

Odds: Rams -3, over/under 48.5

These are two of the best scoring offenses in the league. The Seahawks are third in points per game while the Rams are fifth, so fans might be expecting points. However, these defenses are no slouches either. The Rams are second in scoring defense while the Seahawks are fifth. This will be a true test of strength on strength in all facets. Seattle is 6-3 to the Over while Los Angeles is 4-5 to the Over.

Seahawks vs. Rams SGP

Under 48.5 (-108)

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown (+110)

Zach Charbonnet anytime touchdown (+145)

Final odds: +891 (wager $100 to win $891)

Model's Seahawks vs. Rams score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model does believe the Under 48.5 points will hit despite all the offensive firepower on both sides. It has the Under hitting in 62% of simulations. The model is backing Seattle as a 3-point underdog, saying the Seahawks cover in 51% of simulations. They offer more value on the money line as +143 underdogs, as they win in 47% of simulations to bring value at that number.

Seahawks vs. Rams score prediction: Rams 23, Seahawks 22

