Seahawks re-sign former All-Pro left guard Mike Iupati to one-year deal, per report
Seattle continues to bolster its offensive line
The Seahawks have re-signed starting left guard Mike Iupati, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It's just a one-year deal, per Pelissero, and no financial terms were immediately disclosed. Iupati signed on with the Seahawks last offseason and started 15 games in 2019. The 33-year-old did miss the playoffs, however, due to a neck injury.
This signing is just the latest move in Seattle's attempt to bolster the offensive line in front of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who was sacked 48 times (tied for the league lead) last season. According to Football Outsiders, Seattle's offensive line ranked 16th in the league in adjusted sack rate in 2019, which was right at the league average.
Already, the Seahawks have added center B.J. Finney, guard Chance Warmack and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi this offseason. The re-signing of Iupati along with those other signings could also give Seattle the flexibility to move on from center Justin Britt, who played in eight games last season before going down with a knee injury. By cutting him, Seattle could clear around $8.5 million in cap space. That decision could also come after next week's NFL Draft, where the Seahawks have three picks in the first two rounds.
As for Iupati, he originally entered the league as a first-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2010 draft. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder spent five seasons in the Bay Area and did live up to his first-round billing, being named a first-team All-Pro in 2012. He's also been named to the Pro Bowl four times in his career. After his rookie contract with the Niners, Iupati inked a five-year, $40 million deal with the Cardinals, a club he played with through the 2018 season before landing in Seattle.
