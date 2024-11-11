The Seattle Seahawks made a surprising move on Monday as they announced the release of linebacker Tyrel Dodson after the offseason addition started every game for the team this season. In a corresponding move, the Seahawks promoted cornerback Josh Jobe from the practice squad to the active roster and signed tight end N'Keal Harry to the practice squad.

Dodson started all nine games for the Seahawks, the first seven at middle linebacker. When the Seahawks acquired Ernest Jones IV prior to the trade deadline, Dodson moved to weak-side linebacker as Jones played the middle. Dodson had 71 tackles, 2.0 sacks and five tackles for loss with the Seahawks -- as he was on a one-year contract worth $4.26 million (with only $1 million guaranteed).

Since the Seahawks decided to move on from Dodson, the candidates to replace him are rookie Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas at the WILL (weak-side linebacker). The Seahawks no longer had elevations for Jobe, who was promoted from the practice squad each of the last three weeks.

Jobe has played outside cornerback in his three games in three defensive back sets, totaling 17 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception. Jobe played for the Philadelphia Eagles the previous two seasons prior to joining the Seahawks after being released in August.

A former first-round pick by the New England Patriots, Harry has 64 catches for 714 yards and five touchdowns in 49 games. He converted from wide receiver to tight end when he was with the Minnesota Vikings this summer.