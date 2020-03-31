Seahawks release two players, clearing more than $5 million in salary cap space
Seattle parted ways with tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson
The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with two players on Tuesday, and the transactions will save them some money as we advance further into the offseason. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Seahawks are releasing safety Tedric Thompson. They're also releasing tight end Ed Dickson, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Releasing Thompson clears $2.13 million while releasing Dickson saves $3 million.
Thompson has spent all three of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks, and was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He has recorded a total of 80 combined tackles, five passes defensed and three interceptions in 29 career games. Thompson struggled to find playing time with players like Bradley McDougald and Earl Thomas on the roster, but was given a big opportunity in 2019.
Thompson started in all six games he played in and made 19 combined tackles, two passes defensed and two interceptions. He suffered a torn labrum, however, and the trade to acquire Quandre Diggs ended up being a great move for the secondary. Only 25 years old, Thompson's best football days may be ahead of him. If he can stay healthy, that is.
Dickson, who turns 33 this offseason, has spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks. He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury, however, and recorded just 12 receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the 10 games he played in 2018. The former third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, and was part of the Ravens squad that defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
The Seahawks are loaded at the tight end position with players like Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister -- plus the addition veteran Greg Olsen made Dickson expendable. Seattle is now projected to have around $14.7 million of cap space, per Spotrac, which will help them in free agency.
