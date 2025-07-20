On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that they had released veteran tight end Noah Fant. Just last March, the 27-year-old pass-catcher agreed to a two-year, $21 million extension. His $8.5 million base salary for this upcoming season is now off Seattle's books.

NFL Media reports Fant had another $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses on the books for this season, so the release clears a total of $9 million in cash.

Fant came over to Seattle as a part of the infamous Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, but he was never able to match the kind of production he had during his first three seasons in Denver. In 48 games played over three years with the Seahawks, the Iowa product caught 130 passes for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns.

Fant was Seattle's fourth-leading receiver in 2024, as he caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown. With his release, the door is open for AJ Barner and Eric Saubert to play more meaningful roles in an offense that will be led by new quarterback Sam Darnold, but it may be rookie Elijah Arroyo who benefits the most.

Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami, caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns this past season with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback. His seven receiving touchdowns were tied for the most by an ACC tight end, which resulted in a Second Team All-ACC selection.