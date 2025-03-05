The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from a franchise legend. The team is releasing wide receiver Tyler Lockett in a cap-related move, it announced Wednesday. The 32-year-old spent all 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, and thanked the Seahawks faithful on social media when the news broke.

"I really enjoyed being in Seattle!" Lockett wrote. "I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12's really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I'm thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever!!!!"

Lockett knew this move was coming, and he was noticeably reflective following the final game of the 2024 regular season -- a 30-25 victory over the rival Los Angeles Rams.

"Ten years with the same team, I think the only people that's done it since I've been able to play on this team were K.J. (Wright), Bobby (Wagner), and Russ (Wilson)…," Lockett said, via the Seahawks' official website. "It's very difficult to do just being able to play in NFL, and so for me, I don't take it lightly. I think I've had so many great relationships with not just the players, but everybody that's been inside of the building from people on the second floor to people on the third floor, to our nutritionist, to the strength and conditioning coaches -- they need to get a raise too, by the way, both of them --but yeah, I just think overall, man, that's what makes coming into the building fun. When you have relationships with people outside of football, it makes you excited to get up to be able to go and try to achieve this journey that we're all on to try to get to the playoffs, to win the Super Bowl or just create a team that wants to be able to play for their coaches, that wants to be able to play for the community and the city. And so I appreciate the city too, man. I think the city is amazing. I'll always view Seattle as a college town, and maybe this isn't the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through."

Lockett came to Seattle as a third-round pick out of Kansas State. In his first season, he caught 51 passes for 664 yards and six touchdowns, and earned All-Pro honors as a return specialist after racking up 1,231 combined punt and kick return yards, plus one punt return touchdown and one kick return touchdown.

Lockett departs Seattle as the franchise's No. 2 all-time leading receiver, having caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns. Only Steve Largent has caught more passes, touchdowns and recorded more receiving yards.

One potential landing spot for the veteran pass-catcher is the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN reports, as former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is now leading the Silver and Black. Vegas has plenty of holes on its rebuilding roster, including at wide receiver.

Lockett was due $17 million this upcoming season, including a $5.3 million roster bonus that was due on March 16, per ESPN. Seattle has been busy adjusting its books, as it was reported Tuesday that the Seahawks were also releasing safety Rayshawn Jenkins, offensive lineman George Fant and defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris, per the Seattle Times.