Seahawks reportedly close to acquiring star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney in multi-player trade with Texans

The offseason drama between the Houston Texans and Jadeveon Clowney might finally be coming to an end.

According to NFL.com, Clowney could soon be on his way to Seattle, and that's because the Seahawks are in the process of trying to acquire the Texans' former-first round pick.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer followed up by saying a trade has been agreed to and involves multiple players, who have to pass a physical before the deal is official.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

Although it's not yet known who the Seahawks would be giving up to land Clowney, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the Texans will be getting two players and a 2020 third-round draft pick in the trade. Although the Texans had been targeting offensive lineman, Albert Breer of MMQB.com is reporting that Houston will receiving two defensive players in the deal.

If the trade does go down, it would end nearly six months of drama between Clowney and the Texans. The two sides have basically been at odds since March when Houston hit Clowney with the franchise tag. Clowney thought he deserved to be tagged as a defensive end (which would mean a $17.13 million contract in 2019), but the Texans tagged him as a linebacker, which means he's only going to make $15.97 million.

After being tagged, Clowney skipped all of the team's offseason training activities in the spring and then never reported to training camp. With the Clowney situation hanging over the Texans' head going into the regular season, coach Bill O'Brien hinted this week that the team might look to get rid of him.

"All I can tell you without getting into the specifics is [it's] always about what's best for your team," O'Brien said, via ESPN.com. "What's best for your team from a value standpoint, monetarily, skill set-wise, production-wise -- all those different things. It's always going to be well-thought-out and it's always going to be in the name of what is best for the team -- is this the best decision for the team?"

The Texans have been trying to deal Clowney for more than a week, but it's been almost impossible due to the unique situation they're facing.

The problem for Houston is that Clowney has almost all the leverage in this situation. Since he was hit with the franchise tag, that means the Texans can't trade him until he's actually signed the tag, which he still hasn't done. Basically, if Clowney doesn't want to be traded somewhere, he can just not sign his franchise tag.

The Texans learned that the hard way earlier this week when they tried to pull off a trade with the Dolphins. According to one report, Houston offered to send Clowney and a future first-round pick to Miami in exchange for offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil. However, the deal didn't get done because Clowney reportedly refused to sign his franchise tender because he didn't want to be dealt to Miami. The deal also didn't get done because the Dolphins wanted Houston to throw in an extra draft pick to sweeten the pot.

Although Clowney refused to sign his tender for a potential trade to Miami, he has apparently agreed to sign it if the Texans trade him to one of his preferred locations. Earlier this week, it was reported that Clowney either wants to play for the Seahawks or the Eagles, which is how we got to where we are right now.

If the Seahawks were able to land Clowney, it would be a huge addition for a team that's in some serious need of pass-rush help. Basically, the Seahawks could use Clowney to fill the void that was left when they traded Frank Clark to the Chiefs in April.