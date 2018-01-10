Seahawks reportedly fire offensive line coach Tom Cable after years of bad results

For years now, Seahawks fans have clamored for a new offensive line coach. On Wednesday, the 12s got what they've wanted.

As first reported by The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, the Seahawks fired Tom Cable on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Curtis Crabtree of 950 KJR in Seattle reported that the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. So, widespread changes are coming to Seattle this offseason after the Seahawks' first playoff-less season since 2011.

Let's check in on those 12s:

seahawks twitter looks like the ewok celebration scene right now — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 10, 2018

Cable, who served as the Raiders' head coach from 2008-10 and has been accused of violent behavior by two women and one former coach, joined the Seahawks in 2011 as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach. Consistently, the Seahawks' offensive line has been the weakest link of the team. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been the starter since 2012, has been sacked 248 times in his career. Nobody has been sacked more since 2012 and the next closest quarterback, Matthew Stafford of the Lions, has been sacked 23 fewer times in that span, according to Pro Football Reference's database.

Too often Wilson has been forced to deal with situations that look like this:

[Pete Carroll and Tom Cable in a meeting]

PC: Why should we retain you?



TC: Well, I--



PC: (shows him a picture) WHY SHOULD WE RETAIN YOU? pic.twitter.com/J3nQq9bIoS — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) January 10, 2018

The issues aren't limited to pass protection. Since Marshawn Lynch departed after the 2015 season, the Seahawks haven't been able to muster much of a run game. This season, the Seahawks' offensive line finished as second-worst run-blocking team, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. They were 26th in 2016. Of course, the front office deserves blame for failing to draft capable offensive linemen, but Cable also deserves blame for failing to develop those players.

The truth is, there really wasn't an argument for keeping Cable around. The team's overall success made sure his job was secure during his tenure. The Seahawks' rare playoff-less season put an end to that job security.

With their defense getting older and with many of their stars on that side of the ball facing uncertain futures in Seattle, the time has come for the Seahawks to build around Wilson and their offense. The next step is hiring the right coaches to do exactly that.