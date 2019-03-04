Seahawks reportedly franchise tag Frank Clark, hope to reach long-term agreement

In a move that both ensures he'll return for the 2019 season and gives the two sides a chance to negotiate a long-term agreement without another team stealing him away, the Seahawks have franchise tagged edge rusher Frank Clark, according to The Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager reported that the Seahawks still hope to reach a long-term agreement with Clark.

Given his production and age (25), this was always the expected outcome. Clark, a second-round pick in 2015, is coming off a career-best season that saw him rack up 13.0 sacks. In four seasons, he's tallied 35 sacks, 72 quarterback hits, and a 136 combined tackles.

