Seahawks reportedly inform longtime star Richard Sherman he will be released Friday

The Legion of Boom has lost another member. Richard Sherman will be released Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news was expected and now Sherman, who was one of the NFL's best cornerbacks before he battled injuries in recent seasons, will be playing elsewhere in 2018.

Sherman was originally a 2011 fifth-round pick who wasn't highly regarded coming out of Stanford, partly because he was a converted wide receiver, but also because was considered too stiff and too slow to play cornerback in the NFL. It didn't take long for Sherman to prove his doubters wrong; he started 10 games as a rookie and didn't miss another start until he tore his Achilles nine games into the 2018 season.

For an idea of just how consistently good Sherman has been, consider his Pro Football Focus grades, beginning in 2011: 14th, fourth, ninth, fifth, ninth, 10th. And last season, despite playing in just nine games, he ranked 27th overall among all cornerbacks. In a pass-happy league, there will be a market for Sherman's talents, even as questions loom about his health.

In addition to the Achilles injury, Sherman played the 2016 season with an undisclosed MCL injury. As TheMMQB.com's Andy Benoit pointed out at the time, that would go a long way toward explaining Sherman's struggles with changing direction -- and yet he still ranked 10th, according to PFF.

Sherman, who has been among the league's most outspoken players on everything from social justice to football-related issues, tweeted this Friday afternoon:

“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” pic.twitter.com/nonbj7rQDA — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2018

Now the question becomes: Where will Sherman play next season? CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin writes that the Patriots, 49ers, Raiders, Chiefs and Chargers are the favorites.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks continue to dismantle one of the league's most dominant defenses. Earlier this week they agreed to trade Michael Bennett to the Eagles. Sherman's out, as is fellow cornerback Jeremy Lane, per Schefter, and there have been reports that safety Earl Thomas could be on the trade block.

A move that clears $11M in cap space, giving the #Seahawks around $25M to work with heading toward next week. https://t.co/EBBNJeniik https://t.co/AnpWTz2MZc — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 9, 2018

The next few weeks -- both in free agency and the draft -- will be critical for the Seahawks, who could suddenly find themselves in the NFC West cellar behind the Rams, 49ers and, should Arizona land a quarterback, the Cardinals.