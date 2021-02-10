Russell Wilson wants to be involved in personnel moves when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, and they were able to abide by his request in the team's first major offseason decision. The Seahawks did involve Wilson in their offensive coordinator search, per an ESPN report, as the quarterback approved the hire of Shane Waldron.

The Seahawks picked Waldron to be their offensive coordinator last month, getting a coach who's going to balance the playbook and take some heat off Wilson. Waldron's philosophy should -- at the very least -- take some of those sacks away Wilson has received over the years.

"I think Shane's going to be a great coach," Wilson said to reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday. "He's got great knowledge of the game. He's a good person. You could tell he just has that kind of 'it' factor and wants to be great. We can't talk ball and can't do all that, really. That's the one thing we're not really able to do as much because of the rules and all that stuff. But I think he's going to be a great offensive coordinator.

"He's got everything you would want in terms of his knowledge of the game, his experience, especially being with [Rams head coach] Sean McVay and Sean having so much experience in that tree and everything else. He's got some good stuff to him."

Waldron has never called plays in a regular season game, but a more balanced offensive approach could be what the Seahawks need. Seattle threw the ball 59.78% of the time in 2020, which was good for 14th in the NFL but a significant uptick over the 54.03% of the time they threw the ball in 2019. Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns, but also a career-high 13 interceptions.

The Los Angeles Rams ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and rushing yards two times when Waldron was the passing game coordinator, a role he was in the past three years. Seattle ranked 16th in passing yards and 12th in rushing yards last season, and is hoping to improve those numbers under Waldron.

Bringing in some of McVay's scheme -- like using the run to set up play-action and rolling Wilson outside the pocket -- should benefit the Seahawks offense. The Seahawks will have to alter some offensive personnel to make the offense more efficient, which Wiilson wants to be a part of going forward.

Hiring Waldron is a start.