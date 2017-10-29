Seahawks reportedly open to dumping Jimmy Graham to beef up offensive line

If the Seahawks are going to beef up their offensive line before Tuesday's trade deadline, they're likely going to need to free up some salary cap space and it looks like they've come up with a plan to do that.

According to NFL.com, the Seahawks would be willing to part ways with Jimmy Graham in order to free up salary cap space to potentially add an offensive lineman. That basically means Graham could end up getting cut or traded so the Seahawks would have the cap room necessary to add an offensive lineman. Right now, the Seahawks have less than $2 million in cap space available, which is why Graham and his $10 million cap hit are all of the sudden expendable.

The fact that the Seahawks are looking to beef up their offensive line before the trade deadline isn't a surprise. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday morning that Seattle is looking to add an offensive tackle and has" explored potential trades for Cordy Glenn of Buffalo and Duane Brown of the Texans."

Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo has also been mentioned as a potential trade target, according to NFL.com.

The one thing those three players have in common is that they're all left tackles, which is a big need in Seattle right now. The Seahawks offensive line was already a huge question mark going into the 2017 season and then things got worse when starting left tackle George Fant tore his ACL during the preseason.

Rees Odhiambo has been starting at left tackle this season, but the Seahawks clearly haven't been too thrilled with his performance. The Seahawks have been so desperate to add a left tackle that they brought in Branden Albert -- who retired this past offseason -- for a workout in early October.

Russell Wilson has basically spent the entire 2017 season running for his life behind a Seahawks line that has trouble blocking anyone.

Of course, one potential problem for the Seahawks is that they could have some competition in the trade market. As La Canfora noted, the Eagles are also looking to possibly add a tackle after losing Jason Peters for the season in Week 7.

As for Graham, the Seahawks like him, but he hasn't been a vital part of their offense. The tight end has only caught 24 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns this season. At 38.3 yards per game, Graham is on pace to finish under 50 yards per game for the first time since his rookie year in 2010. Graham is also on pace to finish with a career-low 9.6 yards per catch.