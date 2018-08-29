Seahawks reportedly sign Tyler Lockett to three-year, $38 million extension

The Seattle Seahawks are extending one of the core players for three years, keeping him in the fold through 2021. No, not that guy. Tyler Lockett. According to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, the Seahawks are handing Lockett a three-year extension worth $37.8 million and containing $20 million is guarantees.

#Seahawks are extending WR Tyler Lockett: three years with a base value of $31.8 million, max value of $37.8 million and $20 million guaranteed, source says. Another deal the team wanted to get done before the season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2018

Lockett was the team's third-round pick back in 2015. He has generally been used as a No. 2/3 receiver over the course of his career, amassing 137 catches for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns through his first three seasons in Seattle. Lockett has also served as the Seahawks' primary return man, annually ranking among the best returners in the league.

Still, this contract seems a bit outsized for the production he has provided thus far. The average annual value of $12.6 million on his extension will make him the 16th highest-paid receiver in football, while the $20 million guarantee ranks 14th at the position. Lockett's average yearly line of 47-618-3 does not warrant that type of deal, and it's difficult to see his value as a returner making up the difference. (Especially because it appears the kickoff may be on its way out sooner rather than later.)

It's also interesting to see the Seahawks give a double-digit million dollar extension to one of their players who has been solid if not spectacular, while Earl Thomas sits out training camp awaiting a new deal. It's pretty clear at this point that the Seahawks do not see Thomas as being in their future plan. Unlike Thomas, who has been one of the NFL's best players at his position, Lockett has been a supplementary player so far in his career. But perhaps they have bigger plans for him in the future.