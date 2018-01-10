Seahawks reportedly to let Kris Richard out of contract, will have OC & DC openings
Seattle's defensive coordinator is reportedly being allowed to pursue 'another opportunity' by Pete Carroll
In addition to letting offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell go on Wednesday, it appears that the Seahawks will have even more turnover. According to Dave Mahler and Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks also are letting defensive coordinator Kris Richard out of his contract. Per Rapoport, the Seahawks are letting Richard pursue "another opportunity," although it's unclear what that opportunity is.
Richard has a long history with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, dating back to Carroll's USC days, when he was a graduate assistant. Richard followed Carroll to the Seahawks, ultimately becoming the defensive coordinator in 2015 when former DC Dan Quinn went to become the head coach of the Falcons. If Richard's opportunity is a head-coaching gig, he would be following in the footsteps of Quinn and Gus Bradley as Seahawks' DCs to become head coaches. Bradley's stint as Jaguars' head coach was relatively unsuccessful, and he's currently the defensive coordinator for the Chargers.
Richard reportedly interviewed with the Colts for a head-coaching job on Friday. This is coming off of three seasons as Seahawks' DC, during which the Seahawks ranked second, fifth and 11th in total defense. The Seahawks are coming off of a disappointing season, in which they missed the playoffs by one game in an incredibly deep NFC.
Should Richard go to the Colts, he would be taking over Chuck Pagano's old post. The Colts ranked 30th in total defense in 2017. Since the nature of Richards' move is unclear, there's no way to say for sure he's going to the Colts, but it's hard to imagine Richard leaving Carroll's side for another coordinator position.
With the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and QBs coaches now reportedly gone, the Seahawks are experiencing a lot of turnover. It could be a very different team heading into 2018 -- although the Cover 3 philosophy of the defense is unlikely to change.
