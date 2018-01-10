Seahawks reportedly to let Kris Richard out of contract, will have OC & DC openings

In addition to letting offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell go on Wednesday, it appears that the Seahawks will have even more turnover. According to Dave Mahler and Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks also are letting defensive coordinator Kris Richard out of his contract. Per Rapoport, the Seahawks are letting Richard pursue "another opportunity," although it's unclear what that opportunity is.

More change coming for the #Seahawks: DC Kris Richard would be allowed out of his contract for another opportunity, sources say. He's had a long relationship with Pete Carroll, who believes Richard would benefit from experiencing something new. Could have OC & DC openings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2018

Here’s what I’m hearing: Not just Bevell. Per sources: Kris Richard also out as DC, QB’s coach Carl Smith leaving as well. — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) January 10, 2018

Richard has a long history with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, dating back to Carroll's USC days, when he was a graduate assistant. Richard followed Carroll to the Seahawks, ultimately becoming the defensive coordinator in 2015 when former DC Dan Quinn went to become the head coach of the Falcons. If Richard's opportunity is a head-coaching gig, he would be following in the footsteps of Quinn and Gus Bradley as Seahawks' DCs to become head coaches. Bradley's stint as Jaguars' head coach was relatively unsuccessful, and he's currently the defensive coordinator for the Chargers.

Richard reportedly interviewed with the Colts for a head-coaching job on Friday. This is coming off of three seasons as Seahawks' DC, during which the Seahawks ranked second, fifth and 11th in total defense. The Seahawks are coming off of a disappointing season, in which they missed the playoffs by one game in an incredibly deep NFC.

Should Richard go to the Colts, he would be taking over Chuck Pagano's old post. The Colts ranked 30th in total defense in 2017. Since the nature of Richards' move is unclear, there's no way to say for sure he's going to the Colts, but it's hard to imagine Richard leaving Carroll's side for another coordinator position.

With the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and QBs coaches now reportedly gone, the Seahawks are experiencing a lot of turnover. It could be a very different team heading into 2018 -- although the Cover 3 philosophy of the defense is unlikely to change.