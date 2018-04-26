Seahawks reportedly want Cowboys' 2018 second-round pick as part of any trade for Earl Thomas

Back in March, just as free agency was starting, the Seahawks were in the process of dismantling one of the best defenses of this century. Michael Bennett was traded, Richard Sherman was released and it looked like Earl Thomas could soon follow them.

The All-Pro safety remains on Seattle's roster, presumably because, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported at the time, the Seahawks were looking for a first and third-round pick from any team interested in trading for Thomas. But in any negotiation initial offers are just that; if there's no demand for Thomas at that price, the organization will need to either lower their asking price or commit to keeping the safety, who is in the final year of his current deal and is reportedly looking to make $11 million annually.

Which brings us to the Cowboys, which La Canfora reported in March as one of the teams interested in Thomas. And if you're wondering whether there's mutual interest, may we direct you to this exchange from last December:

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

On Thursday, hours before the 2018 NFL Draft, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports that the Cowboys aren't done making a push for Thomas, but added, "Two sources said the trade discussions between Seattle and Dallas have centered around the Cowboys' second-round pick (No. 50 overall) but that no deal will be done until the Cowboys figure out whether they can sign Thomas long term."

Thomas is set to make $8.5 million in 2018 but the Cowboys aren't trading a second-round pick for what would amount to a one-year deal; if there is a trade, it will almost certainly include Thomas getting a new contract.

As for Thomas' "come get me" remarks to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett last December, well, he the Orange, Texas native and former University of Texas star can explain:

"I don't literally mean, 'Come get me now,'" he said shortly after the video emerged on social media. "I'm still in the prime of my career. I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. This is the only place I'd rather be if I get kicked to the curb."

It looks like Thomas could get his wish.