Seahawks rookie D.K. Metcalf to undergo knee surgery; Pete Carroll expects him to be ready for Week 1

D.K. Metcalf's preseason with the Seattle Seahawks was much shorter than expected. Metcalf, who suffered a knee injury last week, will be undergoing surgery Tuesday. Head coach Pete Carroll announced the news after the Seahawks' Week 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, sounding optimistic Metcalf would be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. Carroll believes the recovery would be quick.

"The docs really have a clear look already at the MRI, what it is and think it's a really quick recovery, likely," Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "That still all has to happen. I think we are going to keep him in town and get the work done right away and be very optimistic about the way he can get back."

In three seasons at Ole Miss, Metcalf caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards (18.3 average) and 14 touchdowns. That includes 26 catches for 569 yards (21.9 average) and five touchdowns in seven games in 2018. He missed most of his freshman year with a foot injury and the end of his junior year with a neck injury, showcasing he has a history of injuries over the last few years. The Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Metcalf is in line to start for the Seahawks, along with Tyler Lockett and Keenan Reynolds at wide receiver. He was sidelined by an oblique injury earlier this month, but recovered to have one catch for eight yards in the team's first preseason game.

Seattle is also without first-round pick L.J. Collier, who suffered a high-ankle sprain the first week of camp. With Metcalf out, the Seahawks' top two draft picks may not be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.