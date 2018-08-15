Seahawks rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny reportedly has surgery on his hand

The Seahawks took Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft to help bolster a running game that slipped to 23rd last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. But on Wednesday, six days after logging eight carries for 16 yards in his preseason debut against the Colts, Penny underwent surgery on his hand, reports the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Penny was injured at practice Monday. He is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which means he could be ready in time for the Seahawks' regular-season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 9.

Sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's being called a "minor surgery on his [fractured] pointer finger" and it will require a screw. Penny "would have played with it if this were late [in the] season [or the] playoffs."

Schefter added that this is the same injury Major Leaguer Robinson Cano once suffered and he returned within three weeks.

Chris Carson is currently atop the the Seahawks' depth chart at running back, followed by Penny, Mike Davis, J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise. Davis, who led the team in rushing a season ago with a paltry 240 yards, could be on the roster bubble, though with Penny sidelined he may have another chance to earn a roster spot. McKissic and Prosise are considered third-down backs.

Ideally, the Seahawks will have Carson and Penny, the second running back taken in the draft behind Saquon Barkley, sharing duties when the regular-season gets under way in 3.5 weeks.