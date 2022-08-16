Many are excited for Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, but he is now working through an issue that could hold him out for some time. Tuesday, Walker did not practice with the team. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters afterwards that he's working through a hernia "thing."

"Ken's got a little hernia thing that he's working on and we've got to get through that," Carroll said, via ESPN. So I don't know what to tell you yet, but it's something that we can attend to and all that ... "

"We've just got to make sure that he's OK by the opener is what we're shooting for."

Walker rushed five times for 19 yards in the Seahawks' 32-25 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night, and also caught one pass for 11 yards. He's expected to play a role in this new-look Seahawks offense, as he rushed for a whopping 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 for Michigan State. It earned him the Doak Walker Award -- which is given to the top running back in college football each year.

Carroll has discussed how impressed he's been by Walker's well-roundedness, which was something that excited potential fantasy football owners and Seahawks fans alike. However, this hernia is an issue that could slow his development, and going by Carroll's comments, it sounds like the Sept. 12 season opener against the Denver Broncos could be in jeopardy as well.