The Seahawks will be without DK Metcalf for the remainder of their Week 7 matchup with the Los Angles Chargers and possibly longer. The star wideout was carted off and subsequently ruled out with a knee injury in the second quarter, the team announced. The broadcast showed Metcalf being carted off into the locker room and Seattle ruled him out shortly after, which is never an encouraging sign in these types of situations.

The final play Metcalf participated in was a fade route he ran in the red zone late in the first quarter. The pass fell incomplete and Metcalf fell to the ground. Before exiting, the 24-year-old had one catch for 12 yards. As Metcalf exited the game, his Seahawks led the Chargers 17-0.

Metcalf is in the midst of his fourth season with the franchise since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Upon arrival, he's been one of the NFL's more dominating receivers and has 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions entering Week 7 this season.

If he is slated to miss time, fellow wideouts Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin along with tight end Noah Fant would see a boost in targets from Geno Smith.