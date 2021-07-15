There is no tension between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll, just ask the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Wilson squashed any quarrels with Carroll on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, revealing the relationship between the quarterback and head coach has never been better.

"I would say it's stronger. Me and Pete have gotten even closer," Wilson said to Patrick, via Yahoo! Sports. "We've always been super close. Pete and I, we've always had a great bond. I think we got to have a great heart to heart. He's got goals. I've got goals. We want to do great things. To actually really dive into those and to talk about those missions, those goals, it was fun.

"So I think me and coach Carroll's relationship is stronger than ever. And I think that's the best part about it. And also my teammates. We're pumped about the season."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Wilson was at the center of offseason trade speculation, confirming if the Seahawks were to trade him there were a list of teams he wanted to go to. Wilson also never requested a trade and wanted to stay in Seattle.

The definition of a franchise quarterback, Wilson has the second-most passing touchdowns (267) in his first nine seasons in the NFL -- trailing only Peyton Manning. He also has the fifth-most passing yards (33,946), and second-highest passer rating (101.7) for a quarterback after his first nine seasons. Wilson, Manning, and Dan Marino are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have thrown for 20-plus touchdown passes in each of their first nine seasons.

The Seahawks are 98-45-1 in Wilson's 144 starts, as the quarterback has never missed a game in his career. Wilson also has 4,506 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in nine seasons -- ranking fourth among all quarterbacks in career rushing yards. Wilson has been to two Super Bowls -- winning one -- as the Seahawks have four NFC West titles and eight playoff appearances since Wilson became the starting quarterback in 2012.

For the 2021 season, Wilson will be in a Seahawks uniform. He hopes to keep it that way going forward.