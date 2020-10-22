In just a couple of weeks, Antonio Brown's suspension will be lifted and he will be able to sign with any team in the NFL. A recent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated that the Seattle Seahawks specifically are in a position to make a push to sign the Pro Bowl wideout, but that other teams are sure to be interested as well. The Seahawks certainly haven't refuted the report that they are interested in Brown, in fact, they really have almost supported it.

During a media session with reporters Thursday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made it clear that he would like to see Brown back in the NFL and that he's one of the best players in the game. More importantly, however, he thinks Seattle is the perfect place for Brown to rebuild his image and find on-field success.

"Most of the conversations I've had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day," Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. "He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn't go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he'll grow a lot as a man as well."

Wilson and Brown worked out together this offseason, and Schefter even reported that they have stayed in touch up to this point. The last time Brown was on an NFL field was back in Week 2 of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots before the club released him after just one game following more off-the-field issues. In that lone game, Brown caught four of eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. Prior to his stint with the Patriots, Brown had dramatic exits from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and then the Oakland Raiders.

The NFL officially gave Brown an eight-game suspension back in late July for violating the personal conduct policy. At the time, it was reported that Brown's suspension could be extended "if further violations are found related" to the ongoing lawsuit, but no such revelations have bubbled up to the surface at this point, which clears a path to him signing with an NFL club.

The 5-0 Seahawks are already a Super Bowl favorite, and have an emerging star out wide in D.K. Metcalf. The second-year receiver out of Ole Miss has caught 22 passes for 496 yards and five touchdowns up to this point, and pairing him with Brown would certainly improve the potential of this offense moving forward.