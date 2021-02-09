It could never happen, right? The Seattle Seahawks would never do the unthinkable and actually strike a deal to trade away All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, or at least that's the most logical take to have at the moment. It's not impossible though, as the NFL has proven time and again in similar situations, and there are teams shooting their shot at general manager John Schneider to see if they can get something to shake loose -- per CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora.

Additionally, La Canfora notes frustration within Wilson's camp fueled by a perennial shrugging of the shoulders by the organization when it comes to upgrading his offensive line, which makes sense when considering he's been sacked 394 times in his nine NFL seasons for a total loss of 2,572 yards. The team's most recent failing coming at the hands of a Los Angeles Rams defense that battered, bruised and bullied Wilson for four quarters on Super Wild-Card Weekend en route to dismissing them from the playoffs and setting the stage for Wilson to demand more input in the roster-building equation going forward.

In a Q&A on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday following Super Bowl LV, he admitted as much, and in a matter-of-fact tone.

"I want to be involved," Wilson said. "At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy. ... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

That's what it looks like when a franchise quarterback refuses to pull his punches, and Wilson has every right to do so if he wants to lengthen his NFL career. For while he's proven durable as he nears the decade mark for his career, the Seahawks can not continue to use his escapability as a means of overlooking his porous o-line. Inevitably, that could come back to bite them both in the rear end, but it would hurt Wilson more than a team that could move on and try to find another QB1 down the line -- should injuries begin to surface going forward. It's a tale seen before across the league, and Wilson doesn't want to be another cautionary tale that could've been avoided if only the Seahawks allowed him a voice in team-building.

The question now is, will they?

Wilson's comments, while likely unintended, will add fuel to recent speculation about a possible (albeit implausible) trade. And as far as that goes, he himself won't speculate on his future in Seattle. He's focusing on what he can control while seeking more control and, from there, he'll let the chips fall where they may.

"I'm not sure if I'm available [for trade] or not," he said. "That's a Seahawks question."

Yes, yes it is, and the biggest one they've had to answer in a very long time but, for his part, he'd like to stay put.

"Hopefully, I'll play in Seattle forever."

Key word: hopefully.