Seahawks seeking 1st and 3rd-round picks for Earl Thomas; Cowboys interested

The Seahawks are in the process of rebuilding their defense, even if they wouldn't use those exact words. Michael Bennet was traded to the Eagles, Richard Richard Sherman was released, it's unclear if Kam Chancellor or Cliff Avril will play again, and Earl Thomas appears to be the next man out the door.

But unlike Bennett, who along with a seventh-round pick was traded for wideout Marcus Johnson and a fifth-rounder; or Sherman, who signed a team-friendly deal with the 49ers, Thomas remains one of the league's best safeties and the Seahawks, should they trade him, will want to compensated accordingly.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the asking price is a first- and third-round pick. That certainly sounds steep -- especially when you remember than the 49ers only gave up a second-rounder for Jimmy Garoppolo -- but not only does La Canfora report that several teams are interested, he adds the Seahawks "may get more."

Cowboys are among the teams with interest in Earl Thomas, I'm told. They are hardly alone — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 15, 2018

If you're wondering whether there's mutual interest, may we direct you to this exchange from last December:

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

When asked about the "come get me" remarks, the safety explained:

"I don't literally mean, 'Come get me now,'" said Thomas, who is from Orange, Texas and played at the University of Texas. "I'm still in the prime of my career. I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. This is the only place I'd rather be if I get kicked to the curb."

That time is nigh.

Wherever Thomas ends up, there's the matter of paying him. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal and he's already made it clear that he wants a new contract.

"... As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks," Thomas said from the Pro Bowl in January. "We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Thomas has made six Pro Bowl appearance in eight seasons (he missed the final month of the 2016 season after suffering a broken tibia), and he was again named to the All-Pro team. He's still one of the league's best defensive backs and he wants to be compensated as such. Specifically, according to La Canfora, Thomas and just-released Tyrann Matthieu want to be among the league's highest paid safeties.

Continue to hear the cost of landing Earl Thomas or Tyrann Mathieu likely to run around $11M/year if they get their number — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 15, 2018

With NFL defenses continuing to evolve to keep up with pass-happy offenses, demand for playmakers has never been higher. Put another way: $11 million seems reasonable; whether a team is willing to part with a first- and third-round pick, however, sounds less likely. But as the old saying goes, it only takes one.