Few NFL teams underwent as much change as the Seattle Seahawks during the early stages of the 2025 offseason. Not only did Seattle completely revamp the quarterback position, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders before signing former Minnesota Vikings standout Sam Darnold, but the club also reworked its wide receiver corps. Out went DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett -- one via trade, the other via a cost-cutting release -- and in came Cooper Kupp, the former NFC West rival who was let go by the Los Angeles Rams.

And there's still the 2025 NFL Draft to go! With a whopping 10 picks on the docket, including two Day 2 selections acquired from the Smith and Metcalf deals, the Seahawks are primed for even more changes to their lineup at the end of the month. Wide receiver and offensive line are two areas, in particular, that could see additional investments as Seattle looks to round its 2025 roster into final form.

Here's a look at all of the team's 2025 draft picks, plus a seven-round projection for how they'll use them:

Seahawks' 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 18

Round 2: Pick 50

Round 2: Pick 52 (from Steelers)

Round 3: Pick 82

Round 3: Pick 92 (from Raiders)

Round 4: Pick 137 (compensatory)

Round 5: Pick 172 (compensatory)

Round 5: Pick 175 (compensatory)

Round 7: Pick 223 (from Steelers)

Round 7: Pick 234

Seahawks seven-round mock draft