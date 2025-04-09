Few NFL teams underwent as much change as the Seattle Seahawks during the early stages of the 2025 offseason. Not only did Seattle completely revamp the quarterback position, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders before signing former Minnesota Vikings standout Sam Darnold, but the club also reworked its wide receiver corps. Out went DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett -- one via trade, the other via a cost-cutting release -- and in came Cooper Kupp, the former NFC West rival who was let go by the Los Angeles Rams.
And there's still the 2025 NFL Draft to go! With a whopping 10 picks on the docket, including two Day 2 selections acquired from the Smith and Metcalf deals, the Seahawks are primed for even more changes to their lineup at the end of the month. Wide receiver and offensive line are two areas, in particular, that could see additional investments as Seattle looks to round its 2025 roster into final form.
Here's a look at all of the team's 2025 draft picks, plus a seven-round projection for how they'll use them:
Seahawks' 2025 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 18
- Round 2: Pick 50
- Round 2: Pick 52 (from Steelers)
- Round 3: Pick 82
- Round 3: Pick 92 (from Raiders)
- Round 4: Pick 137 (compensatory)
- Round 5: Pick 172 (compensatory)
- Round 5: Pick 175 (compensatory)
- Round 7: Pick 223 (from Steelers)
- Round 7: Pick 234
Seahawks seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Seattle's top need surely lies in the trenches, but Emmanwori is the type of defensive difference-maker who could be uniquely appealing to coach Mike Macdonald. An imposing Kam Chancellor-esque enforcer, he could function as a sort of Swiss Army knife, allowing veteran safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant to thrive in rotation.
Round 2, Pick 50
Jonah Savaiinaea IOL
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 324 lbs
The Seahawks need to fortify their front for new quarterback Sam Darnold, and Savaiinaea's gift is twofold: He's experienced as a three-year college starter, and he's also versatile, logging extensive reps at both tackle and guard. He could be a potential Day 1 starter.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 2, Pick 52
Jack Bech WR
TCU • Sr • 6'1" / 214 lbs
Cooper Kupp's arrival helps offset the dual departure of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Seattle could still use a longer-term running mate for Jaxson Smith-Njigba. While Bech isn't necessarily an athletic freak, he feels like a prototypical Seahawks wideout with refined fundamentals and jump-ball toughness.
Round 3, Pick 82
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Leonard Williams is no slouch at the heart of Seattle's defensive interior, but he'll also be 31 this season. Turner is a bit smaller, hence some scouts labeling him a "tweener," but his violent approach would give Mike Macdonald a high-upside project in the trenches.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 3, Pick 92
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs
DeMarcus Lawrence is a notable name now aboard Seattle's pass rushing rotation, but he's a short-term rental. Umanmielen is different than the other prospects mocked to the Seahawks here, registering as more of an athletic marvel than a power rusher, but Mike Macdonald's defense could use some more juice off the edge.
Round 4, Pick 137
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 214 lbs
A quarterback?! After paying Sam Darnold?! In truth, Darnold's deal can be discarded after one year without any negative impact on the 2026 salary cap, and we've seen Seattle double-dip with a quarterback reset before (see: Russell Wilson, Matt Flynn, etc.). Ewers is a streaky player, but his grit, touch and off-script potential could be the perfect ingredients for Darnold insurance.
Round 5, Pick 172
Jack Nelson OT
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'7" / 314 lbs
Charles Cross is entrenched as Seattle's left tackle, but the bookend spots deserve plenty of attention. Nelson has a huge frame (6-7) and four years of durable starting experience coming out of Wisconsin, making him a potential swing tackle out of the gate.
Round 5, Pick 175
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
On Seattle's radar at the scouting combine, Conyers is considered something of a raw prospect with unpolished route-running, but his effortless athleticism could make him a potential Noah Fant successor and secondary outlet for Sam Darnold.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 7, Pick 223
Kobe King LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs
Ernest Jones IV is the face of the Seahawks' linebacker corps after re-signing this offseason, but Seattle could use added depth here, and King, while regarded as more of an old-school thumper than hybrid athlete, has the toughness to carve out a complementary role.
Round 7, Pick 234
Michigan • Sr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet form a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield, but both veterans have battled injuries. Edwards never emerged as a star at Michigan, but his size, strength and pass catching ability could earn him a legitimate NFL role.