Seahawks sign ex-Eagles first-round pick, then pull off trade for Chiefs Pro Bowler

After struggling in Philadelphia for three years, former first-round pick Marcus Smith is now headed for Seattle.

According to NFL.com, Smith has agreed to terms on a contract with the Seahawks in a move that comes just two days after the Eagles decided to give up on him.

The defensive end, who was selected by Philadelphia with the 26th overall pick in 2014, was cut by the Eagles on Wednesday, even though he still had one year left on his contract. Although most teams will generally let a first-rounder play out their entire rookie deal -- so it doesn't look like he's a huge bust -- the Eagles decided to dump Smith a year early after being underwhelmed by the 25 year old for three seasons.

If any team can salvage Smith, it's the Seahawks. In Seattle, Smith will likely be competing for playing time at a strongside linebacker spot that's currently the biggest question mark on the Seahawks' defense. The team doesn't have a starter at the position yet, and if Smith can prove he belongs, he could earn some serious playing time there.

If Smith ends up starting just one game in Seattle, it would be the first start of his career. As a defensive end for the Eagles, Smith only played in 37 games with the Eagles, with zero starts.

The Seahawks also added another defender Friday after making a trade with the Chiefs. In the deal, the Seahawks sent Kevin Pierre-Louis to Kansas City in exchange for linebacker D.J. Alexander.

Although Alexander probably won't be cracking the starting lineup anytime soon, the 25 year old could become an instant contributor on Seattle's special teams if he's able to make the 53-man roster.

During his two seasons in Kansas City, Alexander saw special teams action in all 32 of the Chiefs' regular season games in the span. Alexander was so good in 2016 that he actually earned a nod to the Pro Bowl as a special teams ace.

Thanks to the trade, Alexander will now be heading back west. The special teams star grew up in California and attended Oregon State before the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.