Seahawks sign former Colts star Dwight Freeney amid defensive line injuries

With several of their defensive linemen dealing with injuries, the Seattle Seahawks have found some pass-rushing help on the open market. Former Indianapolis Colts star Dwight Freeney, who more recently played for the Chargers, Cardinals and Falcons, tweeted on Tuesday night that he's headed to Seattle.

Freeney had three sacks in 15 games last season, and has 122.5 of them in 15 years in the NFL. That figure ranks 18th all-time. He's obviously a very experienced pass rusher, which is something the Seahawks need right now with starting defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett dealing with injuries.

Avril experienced numbness in his arms and hands after taking a hit during Seattle's Week 4 win over the Colts and hasn't played since. He was placed on injured reserve and there were even rumors that the injury might end his career. Bennett is battling a plantar fascia injury, though he was able to play last week against the Giants.

Adding some depth to the edge will allow the Seahawks to move Bennett inside in pass-rushing situations, creating better matchups against guards and centers. A front of Freeney, Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Frank Clark will not be easy for opposing offensive lines to deal with.