When the Broncos released pass rusher Frank Clark earlier this month, many expected the Pro Bowler to reunite with the Chiefs. Instead, he's returning to another former team, visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday before officially signing Thursday.

It's a one-year deal for Clark, per ESPN, and there's a chance Clark plays Sunday against the Browns, according to CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The two-time Super Bowl champion reportedly weighed interest from several teams before settling on the Seahawks. Clark notably got his start in Seattle, entering the NFL as a second-round pick of the team in 2015. During his four initial seasons with the club, the Michigan product racked up 35 sacks and 35 tackles for loss, twice posting double-digit sack seasons.

Clark was traded to the Chiefs amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season, part of a blockbuster package that included first- and second-round picks. While his sack production declined in Kansas City, he played a pivotal late-season role during two different championship runs and earned three straight Pro Bowl nods.

The veteran was released by the Chiefs this March in a cost-cutting move, then signed with the rival Broncos in June. He was active for just two games in Denver, eventually renegotiating his deal to facilitate a trade or release.