The Seattle Seahawks are keeping John Schneider around as general manager and president of football operations through 2030, as Jay Glazer reported the two sides reached an extension after Schneider made some major moves this offseason.

Schneider is one of the NFL's longest tenured executives, taking over as the Seahawks GM and executive vice president in 2010 and elevating his title from VP to president of football ops in 2024. His extensions now aligns his contract with Mike Macdonald, who signed a six-year contract to become the Seahawks' coach prior to last season.

By the end of this new extension, Schneider will have presided over the Seahawks' front office for two decades, an extremely rare run of consistency at the top of an organization in this modern day and age. Only Saints GM Mickey Loomis (2002), Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin (1999) and, of course, Cowboys owner, president and GM Jerry Jones (1989) have been at the top of their respective front offices longer than Schneider -- Howie Roseman is tied for fourth with Schneider, as he took over as GM in Philadelphia in 2010.

The new extension is a vote of confidence for Schneider after a busy offseason in which he traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and top receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers, and signed Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp as replacements. With the extension, Schneider will get to see out this latest retooling of the Seattle roster as they look to return to the postseason after missing out the last two seasons.

That represents the longest drought, if you can call it that, of Schneider's tenure in Seattle. The Seahawks have made the playoffs 10 times in his 14 years, winning one Super Bowl and making another.