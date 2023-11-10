The Seattle Seahawks are signing a former rival quarterback, as ESPN reports Seattle has added Brett Rypien to its practice squad. Rypien started for the Los Angeles Rams in their 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

In the loss, Rypien completed 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards and one interception, while the Rams recorded just 187 yards of total offense. He was with the Rams organization since the offseason and played in two total games. The undrafted QB out of Boise State in 2019 also started in three games for the Denver Broncos from 2020-22.

What's interesting about this transaction is that Seattle plays Los Angeles in nine days, so Rypien can maybe give head coach Pete Caroll just a little bit of a look at how the Rams are run. If you recall, the Rams upset the Seahawks in Seattle in the season opener, 30-13. L.A. scored three touchdowns on the ground, while rookie wideout Puka Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards in his NFL debut.

Rypien is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, who won two Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP with Washington in Super Bowl XXVI. In 10 total games played, he has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.