The Seattle Seahawks had the seventh-worst defense in the NFL last season, and general manager John Schneider has reportedly brought someone in who can help on that side of the ball. On Thursday, the Seahawks agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, per The Seattle Times.

Bush was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan after a remarkable career as a Wolverine. He hit the ground running as a rookie, recording 109 combined tackles, four fumble recoveries, four passes defended and two interceptions, but tore his ACL five games into his second season. Bush racked up 70 combined tackles and two sacks in 14 games played in 2021, and then 81 combined tackles in 17 games played last season.

A one-year deal for a 24-year-old starter is solid value for Seattle, and Bush figures to fit alongside Jordyn Brooks in the middle. The Seahawks lost linebacker Cody Barton to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, and have to make a decision on Tanner Muse, who is looking for a new deal.

Schneider said this week that the inside linebacker position was, "an area of concern for us," per The Seattle Times, and Bush is certainly someone worth the flier.