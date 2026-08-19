Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs has found a new home for the 2026 NFL season: the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz reports Diggs is expected to sign with Seattle on Wednesday after he tried out for the team on Tuesday. It's a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Diggs had previously tried out for the Detroit Lions this offseason. This move comes after Seattle learned that former Detroit Lions first-round pick cornerback Terrion Arnold could still face suspension from the NFL for his legal issues that occurred this offseason. ESPN is reporting that Arnold is still expected to sign with Seattle.

Diggs, who will turn 28 years old on Sept. 20, joins the Seahawks as somewhat of a lottery ticket during what were expected to be the prime years of his career. His 20 career interceptions are tied with Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph for the third-most in the NFL this decade after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

He took off in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions, including a league-leading two pick sixes. That earned him the only first-team All-Pro nod of his career. Diggs followed that campaign with another Pro Bowl selection in 2022 after intercepting three passes and registering 14 passes defended. What followed were consecutive seasons ended by knee surgeries in 2023 and 2024 while paired with public clashes with two Dallas defensive coordinators: Mike Zimmer (2024) and Matt Eberflus (2025).

The Cowboys waived after a Christmas Day victory in Washington in Week 17, and the Green Bay Packers, the football home of Diggs' BFF Micah Parsons, claimed him a day later. He didn't make much of an impact on the cornerback-starved Packers, receiving just a single snap in Green Bay's wild card round loss at the Chicago Bears, tripping while attempting to tackle a Bears ball carrier.

However, the 2026 Seahawks now find themselves to be thinner in the secondary than they were last season after the free agency departures of cornerback Tariq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears. They're also a little more thin in the cap space department after market-topping extensions for both wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (four years, $168.6 million with $120 million guaranteed) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (four years, $132 million with $101 million guaranteed).

Diggs now walks into the Seahawks locker room with a familiar face from his Cowboys days in five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. They were teammates in Dallas for Diggs' first five NFL seasons from 2020 to 2024. If there's anyone who could maximize whatever talent Diggs has left in the tank it's Lawrence and Seahawks defensive mastermind head coach Mike Macdonald.