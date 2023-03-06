Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said last month that things were "looking very good" when it came to a potential contract extension. One day before the franchise tag deadline, the Seahawks have reportedly locked down their starting quarterback.

Seattle is signing Smith to a three-year, $105 million extension, per NFL Media, and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. It was known both sides had mutual interest entering the offseason, and Seattle did not wait to get a deal done. Smith's new AAV of $35 million is tied for 10th among NFL quarterbacks, per Over The Cap.

What really stands out about this contract is that Smith will reportedly make a whopping $52 million in 2023, per ESPN. Spotrac says Smith has earned $17.4 million total through 2022. He will triple that in 2023 alone!

Smith completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022. His 69.8 completion percentage ranked first in the league. The former backup went 9-8 as the starter, took the Seahawks to the playoffs, earned his first career Pro Bowl bid and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He did more than enough to prove that he's a legitimate starter.

Smith was a second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013 out of West Virginia. He went 8-8 in his rookie season, and then 3-10 in 2014. Smith has also spent time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, but found his way to Seattle in 2019. He made just three starts in his first three seasons with the Seahawks, but won the starting job following the Russell Wilson trade, and never looked back.