The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (3-1) have a running back depth issue with Zach Charbonnet not ready to go after tearing his ACL in January, and first-round rookie Jadarian Price going on injured reserve with a chest injury.

That's why Seattle is signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon after hosting him for a workout on Monday, per ESPN. Mixon, who is now 30 years old, missed the entire 2025 season with a foot injury, but he ran for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 carries as the Houston Texans' bell cow back in 2024. He has run for over 1,000 yards in five of his eight career NFL seasons played, including three of his last four.

From 2021 to 2024, with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Texans, Mixon's 4,069 yards rushing ranked as the sixth most in the league, while his 40 rushing touchdowns were tied for the fourth-most in the NFL in that span. He will now compete for snaps with veterans Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Wilson currently leads the Seahawks in carries (53), rushing yards (190 and rushing touchdowns (1) this season.

The signing of Mixon comes ahead of a pivotal home showdown with the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (4-0) in Week 5. Joining the team on Monday, perhaps the veteran running back could get up to speed with the Seahawks' playbook in time to contribute when they kick off their massive early-season matchup at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.