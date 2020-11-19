The game between the Cardinals and Seahawks on Thursday night was supposed to be played at CenturyLink Field, but instead, it will be played at Lumen Field. Don't worry, the location of the game isn't changing, the only thing that changed is the name of the Seahawks' stadium in Seattle.

The team announced on Thursday that CenturyLink Field will now be known as Lumen Field. The change is happening because CenturyLink is rebranding as Lumen Technologies. With the Seahawks getting set to play in primetime on Thursday, Lumen obviously felt that now was the perfect time to make the change.

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold is looking forward to this name sticking for "years to come."

"For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together," Arnold said. "We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come."

The stadium in Seattle originally opened in 2002 and in the 18 years since then, it has had four games. From 2002 to 2004, it was simply called Seahawks Stadium. In 2004, the stadium was renamed Qwest Field after Qwest communications bought the naming rights for the building. That name last until 2011 when CenturyLink acquired Qwest. From 2011 to Week 10 of 2020, the stadium was called CenturyLink Field.

As for Lumen Field, there's a good chance that name is going to stick for more than a decade. The current naming rights deal between the two sides runs until 2033. According to the Seattle Times, CenturyLink/Lumen paid $162.7 million last year to extend the rights from 2019 to 2033.

The good news in all of this for the Seahawks is that they've never lost a game at Lumen Field, so they're obviously going to win on Thursday. On the other hand, if they lose, they might want to ask Lumen to go back to the old name.