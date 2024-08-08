Hitting your teammate over the head with a helmet is definitely something that's frowned upon around the NFL, but that's exactly what Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf did on Thursday during a heated practice that saw multiple fights go down.

The incident with Metcalf actually happened on live television. NFL Network was doing a live hit from Seattle's practice, and as the segment was happening, you could see Metcalf take off his helmet and hit his teammate.

According to The Athletic, Metcalf got into a scuffle with cornerback Tre Brown. During the altercation, Metcalf was able to get Brown's helmet and at that point, he took a swing at him. Metcalf missed the cornerback, but he did make direct contact with the head of safety K'Von Wallace, who was wearing a helmet that was covered by a guardian cap.

According to ESPN.com, the Metcalf-Brown feud was one of five fights that broke out during practice on Thursday. Following the practice, new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was asked if he thought his team crossed the line with all the fights.

"We're right on the line right now," Macdonald told NFL Network. "I think the guys realize that, like 'Hey, let's take care of one another.' Definitely don't want people fighting out here and stuff, especially against our own teammates."

Things got so heated during that Macdonald actually stopped practice at one point to talk to his team.

"The guys are in a good spot, just remind them why we're out here and what we're trying to get accomplished," Macdonald said of why he stopped the session. "Let's take a deep breath and let's finish practice the right way and then we did."

Although tempers were flaring, Macdonald attributed that to the fact that his guys have been going at it against each other for nearly two weeks.

"We've been getting after it. I'm proud of how we responded today," Macdonald said. "We came out and we were ready to practice. I don't know what the numbers are, but we've been out here, I don't know, 14 of the last 16 days. I think we're tired of going against one another, but the guys are spirited."

After the feisty practice was over, Macdonald said that Metcalf spoke with the team.

"DK gave a great message at the end of practice, just kind of putting everything into perspective," Macdonald said. "The guys finished out the right way, so I'm proud of our guys."

After beating up on each other, the Seahawks will finally get to beat up on someone else when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in their first preseason game on Saturday.