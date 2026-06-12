Seahawks' Super Bowl ring unveiled: Ranking the five wildest features on Seattle's massive rings

After four months of waiting, the Seattle Seahawks finally got their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night and it was definitely worth the wait. The Seahawks earned their ring by hammering the Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

Every year, Super Bowl rings seem to be getting bigger, and this year is no exception. Their Super Bowl XL ring is the biggest NFL championship ring ever made, according to the Seahawks. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the ring, and the Seahawks apparently spared no expense, because this ring has everything.

And since you're now probably wondering what the ring looks like, let's go ahead and take a look.

The ring includes several wild features, and we're going to rank them now.

1. Part of a game-used football is built into each ring

Last season was the 50th anniversary of the Seahawks franchise, and the team wanted to celebrate that fact on its ring. To make that happen, they added a small part of a game-used football to each ring.

When it comes to Super Bowl rings, one of the newest trends is for the top to come off the ring, and that's how the Seahawks squeezed part of a football onto each ring. Once the top is removed, you can see the inside of the ring, which features the number 50 along with a small piece of a football.

The Seahawks' ring features part of a game-used football. Seattle Seahawks

The footballs used inside the ring aren't necessarily from the Super Bowl, but they are from the 2025 season.

This is the fourth time Jason of Beverly Hills has designed a Super Bowl ring, and on two of the previous three, the top also came off. This is the first time he's included parts of a game-used football in the ring. It's a unique addition, and it won't be surprising if we see teams copy the idea down the road.

This has been a feature found in football card packs for years, and now, it's on a Super Bowl ring.

2. The ring turns into a pendant

One problem with the rings getting bigger every year is that it becomes almost impossible to wear them. If you want an idea of just how big the ring really is, just look at how it fits on Byron Murphy's hand.

If a player finds that the ring is too big to wear on a regular basis, they actually have a second option this year: They can wear it as a necklace.

Not only does the top of the ring come off to make a pendant, but once it's been fully removed, you can add a chain to it, and it becomes a necklace or possibly the most expensive NFL-related bracelet that anyone has ever worn.

The Seahawks Super Bowl ring turns into a necklace. Seattle Seahawks

If a player wants to let their mom, sister, or significant other know what it's like to feel the bling of a Super Bowl ring, they can let them wear it as a necklace. Most players rarely wear their Super Bowl rings, but there is a chance that the ring could get a little more use as a necklace.

3. Seahawks honored their fans

The Seahawks have one of the craziest fan bases in the NFL -- known as the 12s -- and the team decided to honor those fans on their ring. At the bottom of the ring, the Seahawks added 12 feathers. The team's vice president of brand and marketing, Tyson Flandreau, said it was a no-brainer to honor the fan base.

"The 12s are at the center of this ring, just like they are really in everything that we do," Flandreau said, via the team's website. "When you see the ring, they're represented in multiple ways to honor what they mean to the team."

The Seahawks honored their fans. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks also honored their fans in a second way. If you look at the image above, you'll see that there's a "12" at the top of the ring. That's actually a button, and keep that in mind because we'll explain what it does a little later.

4. Seahawks incorporate Lumen Field into their ring

The Seahawks play at one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, and the building has a unique design that includes arches at the top.

The Seahawks took note of that in their ring design by adding arches. As a matter of fact, not only did they add arches, but one of the arches spells out LX for Super Bowl LX. I'm telling you, they thought of everything.

The Seahawks really wanted to make sure to include Lumen Field in the ring somehow, according to Jason of Beverly Hills (Jason Arasheben).

"What was really important to the organization, they're very proud of Lumen Field, they wanted elements of the architecture built into it, and we used those architectural elements to create the feature that is prominent in this design," Arasheben said.

5. The hidden message

Remember that 12-button I mentioned earlier? Well, it's actually a functional button, and if it gets pressed, then the arches spread out with a hidden message: WORLD CHAMPIONS.

These rings are pretty amazing, and if you have $16,000 available, you can buy a replica from Jason of Beverly Hills (There's also a $1,600 version available).

The Seahawks will now have about six weeks to show off their new rings around town before the start of training camp. The reigning champions will be kicking off camp on July 25, which means football is just around the corner.