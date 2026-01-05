Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross has reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $104.4 million contract. Cross' extension is the largest contract in Seahawks history for a non-quarterback.

Seattle picked up Cross' fifth-year option this past offseason. But after a strong 2025 season, the Seahawks decided to lock Cross up now instead of waiting until this offseason.

Cross, 25, has missed Seattle's last three games with a hamstring injury. The hope is that he will be back on the field when the Seahawks resume play during the divisional round of the 2025 playoffs. Seattle (14-3) has secured the NFC's top playoff seed.

"We're optimistic for next week or the week after for Charles," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald recently said of Cross. "These guys have done a great job of getting back and working, but obviously Charles isn't going to make it this week."

The ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cross has started in each of his 62 regular season games with Seattle. He started in each of Seattle's 17 games as a rookie and did so again during the 2023 season. Cross started in each of the Seahawks' first 14 games this season before sustaining his injury.

Cross has been part of a Seahawks' offense that scored a whopping 483 points this season. He helped provide sterling protection for Sam Darnold, who earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth. Cross' blocking also helped wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba lead the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards. He also contributed to Kenneth Walker III rushing for over 1,000 yards and Zach Charbonnet run for 12 touchdowns, the most by a Seahawks player since Marshawn Lynch in 2024.