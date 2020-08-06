Watch Now: Pete Carroll 'Open' to Josh Gordon Coming Back ( 2:40 )

Safety might not be the only position getting a big-name addition in Seattle. Months after allowing star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to hit free agency, the Seahawks "appear to have moved on" from their 2019 trade acquisition, according to NFL Network's Mike Silver. And they've got two names on their radar as potential replacements, per Silver: Clay Matthews and Everson Griffen.

Reports have long indicated that Clowney, who remains unsigned, turned down a sizable offer from the Seahawks to stay in Seattle. Silver indicates that deal would have paid him more than $15 million in 2020 -- a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't dropped his initial asking price as much as anticipated. Upon hitting the open market, Clowney was reportedly seeking upwards of $20 million per season, though some believed that demand fell to between $17-18 million early in free agency.

Either way, as has been speculated before, the Seahawks don't appear anywhere close to reuniting with the defensive lineman, hence their reported interest in Matthews and Griffen.

Griffen, the longtime Minnesota Vikings starter, has reportedly been on Seattle's wish list since March. The 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowler hasn't ruled out a return to Minnesota but reportedly elected not to sign with any team until the NFL finalized COVID-19 protocols and permitted him to physically visit team facilities.

Matthews, meanwhile, has had a quiet market since the Los Angeles Rams released him in March. A six-time Pro Bowler best known for his days with the Green Bay Packers, the 34-year-old has more experience standing up as a pass rusher and has played a full season just once in the last four years. But he's also fresh off an eight-sack season and would instantly give the Seahawks' defense another experienced front-seven presence.

The Seahawks are estimated to have just under $10 million in salary cap space entering the 2020 season.