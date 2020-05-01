Seahawks, Titans have both made multiple offers to Jadeveon Clowney, per report

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney continues to be the top free agent left on the open market, and it's unknown when or where he will decide to sign. Clowney once was asking for north of $20 million per season, but has reportedly lowered his asking price to somewhere around $17 million per year.

Despite drafting pass rusher Darrell Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have maintained interest in re-signing Clowney. In 13 games last season, Clowney recorded 31 combined tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one interception. While those numbers certainly aren't some of the best he has put up over his six seasons in the NFL, Clowney appeared to be more at home in a 4-3 scheme instead of in a 3-4. The Seahawks aren't the only team in pursuit of Clowney, however.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans are still interested in Clowney, and both teams have made multiple offers. Apparently nothing has matched Clowney's desired price tag, and it's believed that he's still not in a hurry to sign.

While the Titans signed former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley this offseason, they are looking to add more pieces that know how to get after the quarterback. Tennessee made it all the way to the AFC Championship game last season, and they are all-in for 2020. They re-signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill, placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry and have added some important pieces on both sides of the ball through the offseason and in the draft.

It almost appeared the Titans were the favorite to land Clowney earlier this week, when Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed announced on Twitter that he was taking Clowney's jersey number next season. He then backtracked -- deleting his tweet and then deactivating his Twitter account. Seahawks general manager John Schneider also came out and said he had not approved Reed's request.

Both the Seahawks and Titans are two teams who believe they may be just one pass rusher away from a Super Bowl appearance, and Clowney is refusing to again lower his price tag. Stay tuned to find out which side breaks first.