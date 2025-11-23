The downtrodden Tennessee Titans host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the NFL season. Tennessee (1-9) has lost five straight and will spend the remainder of the season trying to see what it has at quarterback in top overall pick Cam Ward, while Seattle (7-3) has Super Bowl aspirations, even after losing a showdown with the Rams in Week 11.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Seahawks are 12.5-point favorites, according to the latest Seahawks vs. Titans odds. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Titans picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -12.5, over/under 41.5

Seattle is 8-2 ATS and 6-4 to the Over. Tennessee is 4-6 ATS and is also 6-4 to the Over. Three of the last five games for both teams have gone Over. Seattle has covered five straight games, including the loss to the Rams.

Over 41.5 (-108, FanDuel)

Rashid Shaheed anytime touchdown scorer (+250)

Cam Ward Over 184.5 passing yards (-114)

Final odds: +667 at FanDuel (wager $100 to win $667)

Model's Seahawks vs. Titans score prediction, picks

The model expects an easy win for Seattle here, as the Seahawks prevail in 84% of the simulations. That being said, the Tennessee money line offers more betting value. Seattle covers in 54% of the sims, and the Over hits at the same rate.

Seahawks vs. Tians score prediction: Seahawks 29, Titans 14

