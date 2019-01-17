Seahawks to reportedly sign former Broncos draft bust Paxton Lynch to compete behind Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in some quarterback help behind Russell Wilson. According to a report from Ian Furness from Sports Radio KJR in Seattle, the Seahawks are signing former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.

.@IanFurnessSea has learned that the @Seahawks are signing QB Paxton Lynch.



The 2016 1st round pick by the Denver Broncos out of Memphis played 3 games in his rookie season and 2 in 2017 before being released last year. — Sports Radio KJR (@SportsRadioKJR) January 17, 2019

Ironically, Lynch's NFL career started with his technically being traded by the Seahawks to the Broncos. During the 2016 NFL Draft, the Seahawks held the No. 26 overall selection, and Lynch was still on the board. Two teams wanted to trade up for him: the Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys.

Seattle was on the phone with both teams and Dallas reportedly offered its second and third-round picks (No. 34 and No. 67, which eventually became Jaylon Smith and Maliek Collins) to the Seahawks for No. 26, where they would have taken Lynch. The Broncos upped the ante by offering their first and third-round selections (No. 31 and No. 94), and Lynch wound up in Denver.

Jerry Jones was so distraught about not getting Lynch that he gave several interviews about it over the next few days. Dallas later tried to trade up for Connor Cook, only to be out-maneuvered by the Raiders. The Cowboys eventually settled for Dak Prescott, who has turned out OK.

Lynch, meanwhile, was beat out for the starting quarterback job by 2016 seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian. Lynch ended up starting two games and completing 59 percent of his passes at just 6.0 yards per attempt. Given the chance to win the job again in 2017, Lynch was beaten out by Siemian once again, and also eventually fell behind Brock Osweiler on the team's quarterback depth chart. Lynch started two more games in 2017, losing both. He was cut by the Broncos prior to the start of the 2018 season, having appeared in five games, starting four, and going just 79 of 128 for 792 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He did not suit up for any team in 2018.