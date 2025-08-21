The Seattle Seahawks scored one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in this past draft class, and fans are going to see plenty of him in the Seahawks' preseason finale. On Thursday, coach Mike Macdonald announced Jalen Milroe will start and play the entire matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The No. 92 overall pick has completed 9 of 15 passes for 107 yards this preseason, and rushed eight times for 56 yards. While he was not touted as a polished passer coming out of the University of Alabama, several NFL coaches and scouts said during the pre-draft process they believe Milroe is the best running quarterback they've ever seen.

Milroe is battling Drew Lock for the right to back-up QB1 Sam Darnold. The rook is probably not ready to start right now, but Seattle could give him some opportunities in certain packages to affect the game.

"He's a unique, special athlete, special young man," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said earlier this offseason, via ESPN. "We're going to develop him as a quarterback. But with that, he can add something special as we go."

In his final collegiate season, Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. A total of 20 of Milroe's 36 touchdowns came via rushing attempts. Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel are the only other SEC quarterbacks to ever rush for 20 touchdowns in a single season. Milroe led the SEC with 71 total touchdowns over the past two seasons and 32 of those scores came on the ground.