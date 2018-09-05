Seahawks to start rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin in Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos

It's a good Wednesday for Seattle Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin. First, he appears in a new Nike spot. Now, Pete Carroll has announced that he's going to start Week 1 for the Seahawks against the Denver Broncos. Griffin, who was drafted in the fifth round of the draft this year, will try to make an early impact for a Seahawks defense that needs impact players.

He'll be replacing K.J. Wright, who will miss Week 1 with a knee injury.

Griffin burst onto the scene with the UCF Knights as a redshirt junior in 2016, when he racked up 11 sacks. Last year, he was an integral part of a UCF team that went undefeated. Griffin picked up seven sacks in a season that ultimately saw UCF defeat Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl.

Griffin will try to take that personal momentum into the NFL. He garnered extra attention for his success playing with only one hand, at UCF and his success served as inspiration for those watching the Knights last year.

Griffin will start alongside his twin brother Shaquill, a safety for the Seahawks. Earl Thomas will also be with the Seahawks -- though he likely won't be starting -- so the defense looks a little bit better heading into the season.