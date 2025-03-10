After a year of trying, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally landed their big-name veteran receiver. The Steelers are sending a 2025 second-round pick to Seattle for two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, according to NFL Media.

Pittsburgh is signing Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million deal that makes Metcalf one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, NFL Media reports.

In Metcalf, the Steelers are getting a 6-foot-4, 235-pound playmaker who caught 48 touchdowns during his six seasons in Seattle. Still only 27 years old, Metcalf has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Last season, he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 15 yards per catch.

Metcalf joins a Pittsburgh team that is still trying to figure out its quarterback situation. It's safe to assume that the acquisition of Metcalf is a huge selling point when it comes to the Steelers landing a quarterback.

The Steelers have said on numerous occasions that their preference would be to re-sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. If the Steelers go with Wilson, he would be reunited with Metcalf, who was named to his first Pro Bowl with Wilson throwing him the ball.

Regardless of who is at quarterback for the Steelers, the addition of Metcalf is a big move for a team and an offense that has struggled in recent years. It's also a sign that the Steelers are serious about ending their drought without a playoff win, which currently stands at eight years.