Seahawks top receiver likely to miss multiple weeks due to issue with left knee

It appears that the Seattle Seahawks are going to have to go through the next few weeks of training camp without Doug Baldwin.

The team's star receiver, who led the Seahawks in both receiving yards (991) and receptions (75) last season, is expected to miss multiple weeks of training camp due to an issue he's having with his left knee. During an interview on Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wouldn't go into the specifics of the injury, but he did say that Baldwin's knee has been "sore."

"Working on taking care of a little bit of a sore knee coming into camp," Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. "And we are just going to give him a good break here to get started. Just take our time with it and be patient."

After participating in the first few days of training camp, Baldwin was shut down over the weekend and it's starting to look like he won't be back in pads until mid-August at the earliest.

"We're going to give him a couple of weeks here before we bring him back out to make sure we ramp him back up properly," Carroll said. "We came into camp a little bit off and just wanted to make sure we take care of him."

Carroll said the Seahawks aren't worried about Baldwin's situation because they know exactly what he's dealing with, even though he wouldn't describe the injury.

"We know exactly what is going on and he is doing some special treatments to make sure we are taking care of him and and want to bring him back into shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul," Carroll said.

Baldwin, who was throwing passes with Carroll before practice on Tuesday, was wearing a sleeve on his left leg during the Seahawks' training-camp session.

The injury to Baldwin means that multiple Seahawks receivers are now dealing with injuries. Besides Baldwin, two other receivers -- Brandon Marshall (ankle) and David Moore (hip) -- have also been dealing with injuries since the start of camp.

If you're wondering whether or not Russell Wilson even has anyone left to throw the ball to, the answer to that question is yes. According to the Seattle Times, most of the first-team reps in training camp have been going to Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown, with Marcus Johnson serving as the third receiver.